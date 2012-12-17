Daughter Of Slain Sandy Hook Principal Posts Photo Of Obama Holding Her Baby

Cristina Hassinger, the daughter of Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochspring, tweets the photo below, with the caption: “My mum would be SO proud to see President Obama holding her granddaughter. But not as proud as I am of her.”



Hochspring was one of the victims of Friday’s shooting.

Here’s the photo:

Photo: Twitter/@Chass63

UPDATE:

Hochsprung’s daughter Erica tweets another picture with this caption: “A great man holding my precious niece, @DHochsprung woulda love to see it. I love you mummy @BarackObama.”

Here’s that photo:

Photo: Twitter/E_Laffs2

