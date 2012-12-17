Daughter Of Slain Sandy Hook Principal Posts Photo Of Obama Holding Her Baby

Grace Wyler

Cristina Hassinger, the daughter of Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochspring, tweets the photo below, with the caption: “My mum would be SO proud to see President Obama holding her granddaughter. But not as proud as I am of her.”

Hochspring was one of the victims of Friday’s shooting. 

Here’s the photo: 

obama vigil baby

Photo: Twitter/@Chass63

UPDATE: 

Hochsprung’s daughter Erica tweets another picture with this caption: “A great man holding my precious niece, @DHochsprung woulda love to see it. I love you mummy @BarackObama.”

Here’s that photo: 

obama vigil baby

Photo: Twitter/E_Laffs2

