Daughter Of Slain Sandy Hook Principal Posts Photo Of Obama Holding Her Baby

Cristina Hassinger, the daughter of Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochspring, tweets the photo below, with the caption: “My mum would be SO proud to see President Obama holding her granddaughter. But not as proud as I am of her.”
Hochspring was one of the victims of Friday’s shooting.
Here’s the photo:
Photo: Twitter/@Chass63
UPDATE:
Hochsprung’s daughter Erica tweets another picture with this caption: “A great man holding my precious niece, @DHochsprung woulda love to see it. I love you mummy @BarackObama.”
Here’s that photo:
Photo: Twitter/E_Laffs2
