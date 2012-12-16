Obama Will Visit Newtown Sunday Night To Meet With The Sandy Hook Victims' Families

Photo: AP

President Barack Obama will travel to Newtown, Conn., on Sunday night, where 27 people — including 20 children — died in a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Friday.The White House said that Obama would meet with the families of victims and would speak at an interfaith vigil. The full release:



Tomorrow evening, the President will travel to Newtown, CT to meet with the families of those who were lost and thank first responders. The President will also speak at an interfaith vigil for families of the victims as well as families from Sandy Hook Elementary School scheduled for 7PM EST. More details will be released as they are available.

In an emotional speech from the White House on Friday, Obama promised “meaningful action to prevent tragedies like this.”

“Our hearts are broken today,” Obama said, while wiping away several tears. “As a nation, we have been through this too many times.”

