Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of President Obama Responding To Hurricane Sandy

The White House announced Tuesday that President Barack Obama has cancelled his Wednesday campaign events in order to continue to monitor the federal response to Hurricane Sandy and coordinate federal disaster relief efforts.
According to a readout from the White House Press Office, the president convened a video teleconference in the Situation Room this morning to get the latest updates on Sandy, including an update from Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner “on conditions in financial markets and the operations of the financial systems.”
Here’s a photo of this morning’s Situation Room briefing, courtesy of White House photographer Pete Souza:
Photo: White House via Flickr
Wednesday will be Obama’s third consecutive day off of the campaign trail due to Sandy. The president cancelled his campaign events Monday and Tuesday in order to return to the White House to deal with the Hurricane.
Here’s a photo of his briefing Monday:
Photo: White House via Flickr
And here’s another photo, of Obama discussing Sandy response efforts with Deputy Assistant to the President for Homeland Security Richard Reed and counterterrorism chief John Brennan:
Photo: White House via Flickr
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.