Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of President Obama Responding To Hurricane Sandy

The White House announced Tuesday that President Barack Obama has cancelled his Wednesday campaign events in order to continue to monitor the federal response to Hurricane Sandy and coordinate federal disaster relief efforts.



According to a readout from the White House Press Office, the president convened a video teleconference in the Situation Room this morning to get the latest updates on Sandy, including an update from Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner “on conditions in financial markets and the operations of the financial systems.”

Here’s a photo of this morning’s Situation Room briefing, courtesy of White House photographer Pete Souza:

Pictured, from left, are: John Brennan, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism; Tony Blinken, National Security Advisor to the Vice President; David Agnew, Director for Intergovernmental Affairs; Alyssa Mastromonaco, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations; and Chief of Staff Jack Lew.

Photo: White House via Flickr

Wednesday will be Obama’s third consecutive day off of the campaign trail due to Sandy. The president cancelled his campaign events Monday and Tuesday in order to return to the White House to deal with the Hurricane.

Here’s a photo of his briefing Monday:

Pictured, from left, are: Clark Stevens, Assistant Press Secretary; Emmett Beliveau, Director of the Office of the Chief of Staff; John Brennan, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism; Richard Reed, Deputy Assistant to the President for Homeland Security; Chuck Donnell, Senior Director for Resilience; Asha Tribble, Senior Director for Response; Chief of Staff Jack Lew; Alyssa Mastromonaco, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations; Press Secretary Jay Carney; and David Agnew, Director for Intergovernmental Affairs.

Photo: White House via Flickr

And here’s another photo, of Obama discussing Sandy response efforts with Deputy Assistant to the President for Homeland Security Richard Reed and counterterrorism chief John Brennan:

Photo: White House via Flickr

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.