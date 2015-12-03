OBAMA: 'We have a pattern now of mass shootings ... that has no parallel'

President Barack Obama on Wednesday said a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, is part of a deadly “pattern” of gun violence that has “no parallel in the world.”

In a brief preview of an interview with CBS that was set to air on Thursday morning, Obama reiterated his call for increased gun-safety laws, stronger background checks, and a ban on gun purchases for people on the TSA’s no-fly list.

“The one thing we do know is that we have a pattern now of mass shootings in this country that has no parallel anywhere else in the world,” Obama said in the interview, which was conducted shortly after he was briefed by his Homeland Security Adviser on the situation.

“We should come together on a bipartisan basis at every level to make these rare as opposed to normal,” he added. “We should never think that this is something that just happen in the ordinary course of events because this doesn’t happen with the same frequency in other countries.”

Though he cautioned against judging Wednesday’s shooting until all of the facts are clear, Obama has appeared increasingly exasperated at the failure of Congress to pass legislation aimed at curbing gun violence, despite multiple high-profile shootings in 2015 alone.

In a blunt speech after a shooting at an Oregon community college earlier this year that claimed 10 lives, Obama argued mass shootings should be “politicized” to illustrate the need for stricter gun measures.

“This is something we should politicize. It is relevant to our common life together,” Obama said from the White House. “This is a political choice we make to allow this to happen every few months in America.”

“Each time this happens, I’m going to bring this up. I am going to say that we can actually do something about it,” he said in closing his remarks.

As The Washington Post notes, there have been 351 mass shootings this year alone.

