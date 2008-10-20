Obama's Web Money Factory Mints Shocking $150 Million in September

Obama shattered more records by raising more than $150 million in September. The majority of this money, moreover, did not come from the Powers That Be. Rather, it came from individual Americans:



632,000 new donors in the month brought the total donor roll to 3.1 million

Average contribution for the month was $100

Average contribution for the duration of the campaign is $86

$600 million total funds raised to date.

McCain’s reaction:

Sen. Obama is “completely breaking whatever idea we had after Watergate to keep the costs and spending on campaigns under control. … That has unleashed now in presidential campaigns a new flood of spending that will then cause a scandal, and then we will fix it again”

