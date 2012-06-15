Obama's Video Strategy: In Need Of A Revamp?

On the heels of a successful nominating convention, Barack Obama is once again outpacing John McCain on YouTube. No surprise, given that 38 million people watched him on TV last week. But it’s a thin lead.



Obama finished the week with 3.1 million views on YouTube last week, while McCain had 2.8 million. The difference: the Obama campaign posted 60 videos to get there. And McCain? Just 9 videos. And nothing yet from veep nominee Sarah Palin (nothing official, that is).

What does it mean? Well, probably not much in the grand scheme — as we always note, nobody gets elected on the Internet. But it looks like the novelty of Obama’s documentary-style videos are wearing off, and he hasn’t produced a YouTube hit like his “More Perfect Union” speech in months. Meanwhile, YouTube is starting to look a lot more like an echochamber of TV as McCain amplifies the impact of his TV ads by throwing them up on YouTube.

This video of Obama and Joe Biden signing papers making his veep nomination official is interesting, but with 66k views, not getting as much Web-wide play as McCain’s congratulatory TV ad with 208,000 views.



