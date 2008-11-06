Obama's Secret Turnout Technology: "The Flusher"

Along with text messages, the Obama campaign’s most effective technology for turning out the vote was something it called the “Flusher,” reports Newsweek. How does it work? We have no idea, but it sounds cool:





The Obama campaign’s New Media experts created a computer program that would allow a “flusher”—the term for a volunteer who rounds up nonvoters on Election Day—to know exactly who had, and had not, voted in real time. They dubbed it Project Houdini, because of the way names disappear off the list instantly once people are identified as they wait in line at their local polling station.

More of Newsweek’s juicy post-election revelations:

$150,000 is actually a low estimate for the amount Sarah Palin spent on her wardrobe.

The Secret Service found “a sharp and disturbing increase in threats to Obama in September and early October” after vitrolic Palin rallies.

McCain’s advisers decided not to tell him the campaign was over before his last debate.

Palin brought up Obama’s relationship with William Ayers without McCain’s approval.

McCain set the following boundaries: “no Jeremiah Wright; no attacking Michelle Obama; no attacking Obama for not serving in the military.”

Obama didn’t choose Hillary Clinton because of her husband. This relieved McCain.

Hillary Clinton and John McCain are friends who do shots together.

Before her RNC speech, Sarah Palin greeted campaign advisors wearing only a towel.

