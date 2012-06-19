Obama's Press Secretary Named

A good guy but we were kind of hoping it would be one of the media talking heads. (Bet they were hoping, too!)



Politico Via Mediabistro: Robert Gibbs, a top aide to Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) on his campaign and in his Senate office, will be named the White House press secretary, a top Democratic official said.

Gibbs was usually the senior official on Air Obama, the campaign plane. As communications director of Obama’s Senate office, Gibbs was a key strategist in Obama’s rapid move to the national stage.

Transition planning is still at an early stage and the job has not been formally offered or accepted, officials said.

The announcement is likely to be viewed favourably by reporters because Gibbs has unquestioned authority, access and institutional memory.

