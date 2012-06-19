Obama's Online Spend: Actually Tiny

Barack Obama’s campaign spent $7.97 million on online advertising before November. The money went to search, ad networks, social networks, local TV sites, newspaper sites and even NBA.com.



Of course the campaign spent more than half that much — $4 million — on one 30 minute-long TV commercial in October.

The big winners online? Google, Yahoo and Facebook. According to ClickZ, which examined Federal Election Commission filings, Microsoft didn’t rank.

Search:

The Obama campaign spent $3.5 million on Google search in October alone.

Yahoo collected $673,000 during the same month.

Social Networks:

The campaign spent $467,000 on Facebook in 2008, including $370,000 in September.

$61,000 went to Black Planet.

Only $11,000 went to MySpace spending in 2008.

Media:

$138,000 went to BET.com

Time Warner spending totaled $337,000 before October.

Politico, $145,000

WashingtonPost, $100,0000.

NBA.com, $21,000 in September

Weather Channel, $108,000 all year.

Through ad network Centro, the campaign spent $630,000 on local TV and newspaper Web sites before October. Another $100,000 went through Cox.

Ad networks:

The campaign spent $600,000 in 2008 on Advertising.com, Collective Media, Undertone Networks, Burst Media, Quigo, DrivePM, Pulse360, Specific Media, and online video networks Broadband Enterprises and Tremor Media.

