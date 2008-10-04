Obama's iPhone App Wins Praise, But Probably Not Votes

Barack Obama’s iPhone app, which launched yesterday, certainly looks nice. And the general reaction was positive, along the lines of: “Neat! McCain would never do something like that!” But it’s hard to believe this will have more impact than, say, Sarah Silverman’s video.



We don’t have access to Obama’s download stats, but we can get some idea from one of the services included in the app: Obama’s programmers cleverly sort your iPhone’s contact list by state, using your friends’ area codes. The idea: Swing states are at the top, and you’re supposed to call your friends in Ohio and remind them to register to vote, vote for Obama, put posters in their yards, etc.

A day after the app was released, its live stats page tells us that some 1,063 people have used the app to make 21,460 calls. But the “top caller” has made 9,648, which sounds to us like an internal test account or a scam. We have no way of knowing if the other 11,812 calls are evenly distributed, or clumped among a small handful of people.

Meanwhile, Obama’s app isn’t winning any download contests, either. It’s currently no. 13 on Apple’s (AAPL) list of most popular free iPhone apps. The 12 ahead of it, including some we’ve never heard of:

Vegas Pool Sharks Lite

Virtual Zippo Lighter

Lightsaber Unleashed

Audi A4 Driving Challenge

Free Word Warp

iGolf

AroundMe

SuperBall 2 Lite Edition

Facebook

Pandora Radio

iSlots

Dactyl

See Also:

This Winter’s Smartphone Wars Are Set: Who’s Going To Win?

Great News For iPhone Developers: Apple Drops NDA

Apple’s iPhone 3G Sales Tally Now 6 Million?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.