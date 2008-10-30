Obama's Financial Dream Team

The New York Observer takes a look at the prominent New Yorkers whose support for Barack Obama could translate into a cabinet post if he wins Tuesday’s election. Here’s who the paper says could be in line to take a major pay cut.



Timothy Geithner, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Former Treasury secretaries Robert Rubin and Lawrence Summers

Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co

Governor Jon Corzine of New Jersey, former CEO of Goldman Sachs

Michael Froman, a top executive at Citigroup, who served as Mr. Rubin’s chief of staff at Treasury

Jamie Rubin, the son of the former Treasury secretary, and an accomplished investor in his own right

Josh Steiner, the founder and managing principal of New York City-based private investment firm Quadrangle Group and a onetime chief of staff at Treasury

Josh Gotbaum, the former chief executive of the September 11 Fund who has worked for the Carter and Clinton administrations and Lazard Frères

Seth Harris, a faculty member of the New York Law School and a former counselor to the secretary of labour in the Clinton administration

Kevin Thurm, an executive at Citigroup, former Rhodes scholar and a former deputy secretary and chief operation officer of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Orin Kramer, a financier at Boston Provident, a former aide in Jimmy Carter’s administration and a prodigious fund-raiser

Robert Wolf, an investment banker and CEO of UBS Americas

Mark Gallogly, a private-equity expert who used to work for Blackstone

Hedge fund manager Jim Torrey

Provident Group managing director Brian Mathis

Frank Brosens, who runs Taconic Capital Advisors and is seen as very close to Bob Rubin

Huffington Post contributor Mark Nickolas added the following names to the mix:

Sheila Bair, head of the FDIC; Eugene Ludwig, CEO of Promontory Financial Group and former currency comptroller; Laura Tyson, Cal Berkeley business school professor and Obama economic advisor—all Treasury Secretary candidates.

Austan Goolsbee, University of Chicago business school professor and Obama economic advisor; David Cutler, Harvard economics professor and Obama advisor—both potential appointees to the Council of Economic Advisers.

One person who should not sit around waiting for a call from Barack is Mayor Bloomberg. He kissed his chances at a cabinet post goodbye when he decided to recommit to a third term as mayor, the Observer says.

