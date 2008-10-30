Obama's Financial Dream Team

The New York Observer takes a look at the prominent New Yorkers whose support for Barack Obama could translate into a cabinet post if he wins Tuesday’s election. Here’s who the paper says could be in line to take a major pay cut.
- Timothy Geithner, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
- Former Treasury secretaries Robert Rubin and Lawrence Summers
- Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co
- Governor Jon Corzine of New Jersey, former CEO of Goldman Sachs
- Michael Froman, a top executive at Citigroup, who served as Mr. Rubin’s chief of staff at Treasury
- Jamie Rubin, the son of the former Treasury secretary, and an accomplished investor in his own right
- Josh Steiner, the founder and managing principal of New York City-based private investment firm Quadrangle Group and a onetime chief of staff at Treasury
- Josh Gotbaum, the former chief executive of the September 11 Fund who has worked for the Carter and Clinton administrations and Lazard Frères
- Seth Harris, a faculty member of the New York Law School and a former counselor to the secretary of labour in the Clinton administration
- Kevin Thurm, an executive at Citigroup, former Rhodes scholar and a former deputy secretary and chief operation officer of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
- Orin Kramer, a financier at Boston Provident, a former aide in Jimmy Carter’s administration and a prodigious fund-raiser
- Robert Wolf, an investment banker and CEO of UBS Americas
- Mark Gallogly, a private-equity expert who used to work for Blackstone
- Hedge fund manager Jim Torrey
- Provident Group managing director Brian Mathis
- Frank Brosens, who runs Taconic Capital Advisors and is seen as very close to Bob Rubin
Huffington Post contributor Mark Nickolas added the following names to the mix:
Sheila Bair, head of the FDIC; Eugene Ludwig, CEO of Promontory Financial Group and former currency comptroller; Laura Tyson, Cal Berkeley business school professor and Obama economic advisor—all Treasury Secretary candidates.
Austan Goolsbee, University of Chicago business school professor and Obama economic advisor; David Cutler, Harvard economics professor and Obama advisor—both potential appointees to the Council of Economic Advisers.
One person who should not sit around waiting for a call from Barack is Mayor Bloomberg. He kissed his chances at a cabinet post goodbye when he decided to recommit to a third term as mayor, the Observer says.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.