Obama's Catchphrase Co-Opted By Panhandler

We’ve yet to see any panhandlers with signs referring to the financial crisis, probably because they’re dealing with their own economic meltdown and could care less about what’s happening at Lehman (unless they used to work there). But President-elect Obama’s message of “change” has already hit the cardboard, if you will.



A panhandler in L.A. was spotted evoking Obama’s slogan to get a little change, or dollars, himself.

Photo from LAist

