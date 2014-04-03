OBAMA: Paul Ryan's Budget Plan Is A 'Stinkburger'

President Barack Obama compared the Republican budget plan unveiled by Rep. Paul Ryan this week to a “stinkburger” and a “meanwich” during a speech Wednesday afternoon in Michigan.

Referencing his own trip to a local deli in Ann Arbor earlier in the day, Obama offered his suggestions for the name of the GOP budget plan.

“If they tried to sell this sandwich at Zingerman’s they’d have to call it the Stinkburger or the Meanwich,” Obama said.

Obama’s trip to Michigan served as a chance to promote a plan to raise the federal minimum wage to $US10.10. The President seemed to be in a feisty mood, repeatedly attacking Republicans during his speech at the University of Michigan.

He drew the comparison to the GOP budget as a way to provide a contrast between the Republican and Democratic plans for the economy in an election year. Ryan said his budget would cut $US5.1 trillion in government spending over the next 10 years and he claims his plan would balance the U.S. books over that period.

Obama said House Republicans’ new budget proposal and coming attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act “should be familiar because it was their economic plan in the 2012 campaign. It was their economic plan in 2010.”



“It’s like that movie ‘Groundhog Day,'” Obama added, referencing the Bill Murray classic. “Except it’s not funny.”

Obama’s trip to Michigan came one day after the White House announced 7.1 million people had enrolled in insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act. He celebrated that fact, noting it was enough to fill up the “Big House” — the university’s football stadium — 65 times.

He chided Republicans on their opposition to Obamacare, too. He quipped that repealing Obamacare is “their one original idea — because they haven’t tried that 50 times already.”

