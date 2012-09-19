New Poll Shows Obama Crushing Mitt Romney In Virginia

AP



President Barack Obama has an 8-point (52 per cent to 44 per cent) lead over Republican nominee Mitt Romney in key swing-state Virginia, according to a new Washington Post poll out Tuesday. The new poll of the crucial state echoes the findings of a couple other recent polls from NBC/Marist and Public Policy Polling, both of which showed Obama with 5-point leads in Virginia. Although Obama’s convention “bounce” is fading in national polls, it appears to be sustained— at least for now — in swing-state polling.

Some key points from the Post poll:

As we’ve seen in other recent polls, Obama has pulled ahead of Romney on the issue of who would best handle the economy. The president leads 47-45 among Virginia voters on this issue.

Similarly, on the issue of “who best understands your problems,” voters chose Obama by an astounding 17-point margin.

Obama’s approval rating on the economy jumped to 51 per cent. His overall approval rating stands at 53 per cent.

On handling military spending, a crucial issue in Virginia, voters trust the president by a 6-point margin, 50-44.

On “determining the future of Medicare,” Obama leads 52-39.

On handling international affairs, Obama has an 11-point lead over Romney.

The Post poll oversamples Democrats by 7 percentage points. In 2008, Democrats in Virginia made up 6 per cent more of the electorate than Republicans.

