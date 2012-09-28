Obama's Bounce Is Already Fading In Virginia

Photo: AP

The presidential race is tightening in the key swing state of Virginia, with President Barack Obama leading Mitt Romney by only two points, according to a new poll released Thursday evening by Suffolk University and Richmond’s NBC12. The poll found Obama leading Romney 46 per cent to 44 per cent, results that are within the survey’s statistical margin of error. Significantly, seven per cent of Virginia voters said they were undecided, indicating that the race to win the Old Dominion is still wide open for either candidate.



The survey’s findings are decent news for the Romney campaign, which is coming off of a series of polls that show the Republican nominee losing ground in almost every other battleground. Unlike other swing states, Obama appears to have lost his bounce in Virginia, dropping from a post-convention lead of as many as eight points.

A deeper look within the Suffolk poll shows mixed results for both candidates. Obama remains personally popular — 52 per cent of voters view him favourably, compared to 42 per cent who view Romney favourably — but his job approval rating is just 46 per cent, well below the 50 per cent threshold considered necessary for an incumbent to win re-election.

Obama also leads Romney on the questions of which candidate has a better plan for the economy (45-43 per cent) and which candidate voters connect with better (48-42 per cent). But on the question of which candidate would “do more” for Virginia, Romney edges out Obama by one point, 43 per cent to 42 per cent.

Still, there is one number that should make Romney very nervous: Just 30 per cent of Virginia voters think he is going to win the election, compared to 53 per cent who are putting their money on Obama to win.

