Here's What Barack Obama And Mitt Romney Did This Weekend

Photo: AP

Following a particularly vicious week on the campaign trail, Mitt Romney took some time off this weekend to relax and recharge. The Republican presidential nominee returned to his lakefront home in New Hampshire, joined by some members of the Romney clan. According to reporters staked out at Lake Winnipesaukee, the candidate spent a lot of time on his iPad.



Meanwhile, President Barack Obama did not let up on his tireless campaigning, squeezing in a full day of stumping and flesh-pressing with voters in Virginia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.