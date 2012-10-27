I'm In Virginia This Weekend To Check Out The Campaigns' Ground Game

OFAClips via YouTube



WILLIAMSBURG, VA — Barack Obama and Mitt Romney are in a tight race to lock down Virginia, one of the most important swing states in the 2012 race and home to one of the fiercest campaign ground game fights in the country. Here in Williamsburg, the campaigns have been steadily ramping up their ground games, hosting candidates and their top surrogates on an almost daily visits. This southeastern city is one of the key swing areas that could decide the outcome of the election in Virginia.

In 2004, President George W. Bush won 54 per cent of the vote here; but Obama’s scored a slamdunk here in 2008 with 64 per cent of the vote, largely as a result of his campaign’s aggressive field organisation.

But unemployment is high — around 12.5% — in Williamsburg, a fact that the Romney campaign hopes will turn the city red again in 2012.

Both campaigns insist that the have a stronger ground game in Williamsburg that will win them the election. I’m here to find out if that’s true.

