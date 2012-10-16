Here's What To Expect When The Candidates Take On Voters' Questions At Tomorrow's Debate

President Barack Obama and Republican rival Mitt Romney will face a different dynamic when the two square off for the second of three presidential debates Tuesday at Hofstra University in New York. The two will address undecided voters’ issues, concerns and worries directly to their faces.



Here’s what you can expect the two candidates to be talking about Tuesday night:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

• Sheila Bair Breaks Down What We Still Need To Do To Keep Wall Street From Hurting Main Street

• Marissa Mayer’s New Homepage Is Not Enough To Win Users Back

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.