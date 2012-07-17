This Infographic Shows How Confused Voters Are About Taxes

In an election year with a battle brewing on taxes, Americans are really confused about which candidate to trust. That’s according to a new poll from The Hill, which includes some interesting findings on the subjects of wealth and taxes in the U.S.



On taxes, more likely voters trust Republicans than Democrats (43 per cent to 36 per cent) and presumptive GOP nominee Mitt Romney than President Barack Obama (46 per cent to 42 per cent).

But along the same lines, more voters (47 to 41 per cent) prefer Obama’s tax plan, which would extend tax cuts on families earning less than $250,000 per year. This fits with their general definition of wealth, which most voters say comes at the $250,000 level.

Take a look at The Hill’s infographic:

Photo: The Hill

See the full results of The Hill’s poll here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.