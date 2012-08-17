The Obama Campaign Dares Mitt Romney To 'Prove' His Tax Claims Are True

Photo: Getty

The Obama campaign wouldn’t let Mitt Romney off the hook after he said today that he has never paid less than a 13 per cent tax rate. Ben LaBolt, the campaign’s national press secretary, challenged Romney to “prove his claim.”“We would say, ‘Prove it, Gov. Romney,” LaBolt said this afternoon on a conference call with reporters.



Earlier on Thursday, Romney said during a press conference that he went back and looked at his taxes over the past 10 years, in response, partly, to a wild allegation from Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid that Romney hasn’t paid any taxes over the past 10 years.

“I did go back and look at my taxes and over the past 10 years I never paid less than 13 per cent. I think the most recent year is 13.6 or something like that,” Romney said.

“So I’ve paid taxes every single year. Harry Reid’s charge is totally false,” Romney added. “I’m sure waiting for Harry to put up who it was that told him what he says they told him. I don’t believe it for a minute by the way.”

Then again, it’s impossible to verify even Romney’s claims without seeing any of the returns. On the conference call, LaBolt noted that Romney’s personal financial disclosure forms did not reveal specifics into his offshore holdings.

“He has the ability to prove his claim,” LaBolt said. “This is a candidate who has defied bipartisan precedent” by not releasing more than two years of tax returns, he added.

