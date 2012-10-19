A New Mystery Website Says It Will Drop An 'October Surprise' That Will Change The Election

A mysterious new microsite promising an “October Surprise” for the presidential race popped up online this week, and is promising to release damning documents related to one of the two candidates.



So far, we don’t know much about the site, octsurprise.com, which went live Monday with a linked Twitter feed @OctSurprise. The site warns that “one of your presidential candidates isn’t being honest with you,” and subsequent tweets say that the site will unveil six pages of “irrefutable” documents at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Blurred images of the documents, which all allegedly relate to the same topic, have also been posted online.

Here’s what the site looks like:

Photo: octsurprise.com

Of course, there is an outsized possibility that the “October Surprise” is just an elaborate troll. The New York Observer reports that the site is run by two developers who work for the Discovery Channel, and BuzzFeed reports that the two developers were behind an Internet prank known as “The Greatest Rick Roll Ever.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.