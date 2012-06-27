Barack Obama Is Crushing Mitt Romney In Swing States

Getty



President Barack Obama is leading Mitt Romney by 8 points in 12 battleground states in a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll, expanding his lead 6 points from April. The WSJ doesn’t get to it until they break down Obama’s narrower 3-point lead overall nationally. But the election will be won or lost in a few key battleground states, making Obama’s lead there massively more important.

The 12 swing states are pooled together without individual comparisons. They include Ohio, Virginia, Nevada, Colorado and Iowa.

Some key indicators in the poll put Obama in good shape. For one, he has more definite support from his voters compared with Romney — 78 per cent to 68 per cent.

For another, there is the question of whether a candidate — in this case, Romney — can win mostly off negative energy. The perception continues that voters are choosing Romney because of bad feelings toward Obama, rather than for Romney. Check it out:

