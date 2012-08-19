Obama Unleashes On Medicare: Under Mitt Romney And Paul Ryan, 'You Could Not Count On Health Care'

AP



WINDHAM, N.H. — President Barack Obama today used his harshest attack line yet on Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan‘s Medicare plan, warning a New Hampshire crowd here that they would not be able to “count on health care” under the Romney-Ryan plan.The words were the sharpest attack yet in a fiery campaign speech here to a packed crowd of 2,300 in Windham High School’s gymnasium. Obama added a personal warning to his usual stump speech, which claims that Romney and Ryan would “end Medicare as we know it.”

“My plan has already extended the life of Medicare by nearly a decade,” Obama said. “Their plan would put Medicare on track to be ended as we know it.

“It would be an entirely different plan — a plan in which you could not count on health care because it would have to be coming out of your pocket. That’s the real difference between our plans on Medicare.”

It was a day in which Obama saved his deepest criticism for Ryan, newly added to the Republican ticket as Romney’s running mate last weekend. Later in his speech, he hit the Romney-Ryan ticket on taxes, saying that Romney would pay only 1 per cent in taxes under Ryan’s plan. That comment drew a sharp rebuke from the Romney campaign.

But in a week in which the conversation on the campaign trail has been dominated by Medicare, Obama hit the Republican ticket hardest on the subject.

:The latest thing they’ve been trying is to talk about Medicare,” Obama said. Now, you would think they would avoid talking about Medicare, given the fact that both of them have proposed to voucherize the Medicare system. But I guess they figure the best defence is to try to go on offence.

“So, New Hampshire, here is what you need to know: Since I have been in office, I have strengthened Medicare. I have made reforms that have extended the life of the program, that have saved millions of seniors with Medicare hundreds of dollars on their prescription drugs.”

Meanwhile, on the Republican side, Ryan appeared at a campaign stop in Florida with his mother, a 78-year-old Floridian who Ryan said has been on Medicare for 10 years. Ryan charged Obama with “raiding Medicare” to “pay for Obamacare.”

