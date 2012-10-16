There's A New Washington Post/ABC Presidential Poll, And Conservatives Are Already Whining About How It's Skewed

Photo: AP

Nate Silver thinks the new Washington Post/ABC News poll — which finds President Barack Obama up by 3 among likely voters on Republican nominee Mitt Romney — helps reconcile some of the differences between national and state polling as of late.Obama leads Romney 49-46 in the poll of likely voters and 50-43 among registered voters. The registered-voter sample contains 9 per cent more self-identified Democrats than Republicans. So, conservatives make up the crowd poll-truthing Monday morning.



A sampling:

Photo: Twitter/@jimgeraghty

Photo: Twitter/@jpodhoretz

Photo: Twitter/@foxnation

Anyway, here are some key points from the poll:

Overwhelmingly, people think Romney won the debate (68-19). But the majority said it did not affect their opinions of either Romney or Obama.

Perception of which candidate would be best for middle-class interests — which had been a major concern for the president after the debate — is now decidedly back in his favour. 68 per cent think he “favours the middle class,” while only 31 per cent said the same for Romney. 58 per cent said Romney “favours the wealthy.”

Obama gained back an edge on handling of the economy. 40-eight per cent of voters choose Obama, while only 44 per cent choose Romney.

Obama earns big leads on Medicare (53-38), health care in general (49-43), taxes (49-44) and international affairs (50-40).

