This Poll Is An Unmitigated Disaster For Mitt Romney

A new national Reuters/Ipsos poll has some disastrous numbers for presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney. With three months to go before Election Day, Obama leads Romney among registered voters, 49 per cent to 42 per cent. That’s a net one-point increase from last month.



But it’s not even the worst number for Romney.

Romney trails Obama on the handling of all important topline issues in the poll. On health care, Obama wallops Romney, 53 per cent to 36 per cent. On the economy and jobs, Obama leads 46-44. On taxes, it’s Obama, 49-38. Obama also has leads of at least 9 points in both issues of national security and foreign policy.

Reuters sampled 1,014 registered voters. They ended up with 25 more Democrats than Republicans in the survey sample.

Here’s a look at how Romney stacks up against Obama, in charts:

