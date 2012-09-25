Two New State Polls Show Why Mitt Romney's Path To Victory Will Be So Difficult

AP



President Obama has jumped out to his biggest lead over Republican challenger Mitt Romney in Ohio since June, according to a new Washington Post poll. Obama takes an 8-point Ohio lead and also tops Romney by 4 points in Florida in what are two more devastating polls in the two states for Romney.Though national polling remains closer, Obama is pulling further ahead in key battleground states. Florida and Ohio, especially, are crucial for Romney because they provide the most plausible paths to victory. The last time Obama held this big of a lead in Ohio was in a June Quinnipiac poll that found him up 9 points.

Some key numbers from the new polls:

Ohio voters give Obama two bits of good news on his approval rating. First, an astounding 56 per cent of voters approve of the job he’s doing, which puts him safely above the 50-per cent threshold. Moreover, 53 per cent approve of his handling of the economy.

50 per cent of voters trust Obama more to handle the economy in Ohio, compared with just 43 per cent for Romney.

Obama leads Romney by double digits in trust on Medicare, Medicaid, taxes, social issues and international affairs.

By a whopping 60 per cent to 35 per cent margin, Florida voters trust Obama more to “advance the interests of the middle class.” The two candidates are evenly matched on who would best handle the economy.

