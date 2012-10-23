This New Poll Is A Pretty Big Disaster For Obama

Photo: AP

Republican nominee Mitt Romney leads President Barack Obama by 3 points in a new Monmouth University poll, which also shows how much Romney has changed his fortunes since the first presidential debate. Romney leads 48-45 overall in the poll, a boost from a one-point advantage in a poll taken right after the first debate. Among likely voters, Romney has swung the race 6 points from a month ago.



Here’s a quick look at some of the internal vitals that have changed since September:

On foreign policy, Romney trailed Obama in September by 9 points. He has closed that gap to just a single point today, as the candidates prepare to debate foreign policy.

Romney now leads on economy by 6 points with likely voters. He has swung that issue 9 points in the past month, as Obama had taken the lead in September.Romney has expanded his net favorability rating to a positive 10-point spread, up from just 1 in September. Obama’s positive and negative favorability ratings are even at 45 per cent. This had previously been a big advantage for the president.

In September, Obama led by 8 on which candidate would best “protect” Social Security and Medicare for future generations. Now, Romney leads 48-45 — an 11-point swing.

Romney now has a huge advantage on which candidate would best handle the federal budget deficit. He leads by 9 points in that area.

Here’s a breakdown of each issue in chart form:

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider (Data: Monmouth University)

