This Is The Most Disastrous Poll Ever For Mitt Romney

Photo: AP

The new poll from the Pew Research centre is, plain and simple, the worst yet for Mitt Romney.Not only has President Barack Obama expanded his overall lead from 4 points to 7 points, he also leads on almost every individual issue, including the economy and jobs.



Overall, Obama beats Romney on 11 of the 12 issues, including some of the most crucial ones:

This is Obama’s biggest lead in the Pew survey since March, when he held a 12-point lead.

Obama now has a 6-point lead in the economy category, a total swing from last month, when Romney led by 8 points on the issue. The only issue on which the public prefers Romney — albeit by a wide margin — is improving the federal budget deficit.

Also key: Obama’s job approval rating has reached the magic number of 50 per cent, which many political observers think is a minimum barometer for Obama to win re-election.

