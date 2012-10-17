A Poll From The Liberal Site Daily Kos Has The Worst News Of The Week For Obama

Photo: AP

A Democratic-leaning poll conducted by Public Policy Polling for The Daily Kos website contains what is so far the worst news of the week for President Barack Obama, as he trails Mitt Romney by 4 percentage points heading into the candidates’ second presidential debate tonight.Whereas most polls show the race has stabilised in the past week — or even Obama gaining a bit on Romney and reversing his post-debate slump — the PPP poll finds that Romney’s lead is actually expanding.



He now holds a 50-46 lead, a jump from a 49-47 lead last week. The last two weeks have been the only two in which Romney has held the lead.

The poll also runs in line with one from Gallup/USA Today on Monday, which showed that Romney led Obama in a large group of swing states. In the PPP poll, Romney leads Obama 50-47 in what the firm identifies as swing states. That’s a 7-point swing from just two weeks ago.

One state in which Obama is crumbling is New Hampshire >

