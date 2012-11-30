Here's A Picture Of Obama And Mitt Romney's Big Meeting At The White House Today

President Barack Obama and former Republican nominee Mitt Romney met today for the first time since the presidential election.



Via White House photographer Pete Souza, here’s a photo of them shaking hands:

Photo: Flickr/White House

UPDATE: Look closely. Who is this guy? And why are there boxing gloves?

From the White House, some details of their meeting and what was on the menu:

This afternoon, President Obama and Governor Romney visited for an hour over lunch in the Private Dining Room adjacent to the Oval Office. Governor Romney congratulated the President for the success of his campaign and wished him well over the coming four years. The focus of their discussion was on America’s leadership in the world and the importance of maintaining that leadership position in the future. They pledged to stay in touch, particularly if opportunities to work together on shared interests arise in the future. Their lunch menu included white turkey chilli and Southwestern grilled chicken salad.

