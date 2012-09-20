There Is Absolutely Nothing For Mitt Romney To Like In This Poll

Photo: AP

Lately, national non-tracking polls have contained two particularly bad signs for Mitt Romney: He trails President Obama, sometimes by significant margins, and has lost his advantage on handling the economy. That theme continues in the latest Pew Research centre poll, which has a lot of good news for Obama and not much for Romney to like.



Obama leads Romney by 8 points in the survey — 51 per cent to 43 per cent. It’s the strongest September position for a candidate since Bill Clinton led Bob Dole by 12 points in September 1998.

On the individual issues, the poll looks even worse for Romney.

On the economy, 52 per cent of voters now say they have confidence in Obama to “do the right thing” when it comes to fixing the economy. Only 49 per cent say the same about Romney.

Here’s a look at how the other issues line up. The splits on foreign policy, dealing with problems in the Middle East and on Medicare are particularly significant:

Meanwhile, Pew found that the “enthusiasm gap” in the race has pretty much evaporated. Republicans and Democrats are equally as likely to say that they have “given a lot of thought to the election.”

