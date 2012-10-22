Obama Still Holds A Commanding Lead Over Mitt Romney In Crucial Ohio

Photo: AP

A new CBS/Quinnipiac University poll of the key swing state of Ohio finds that President Barack Obama still holds a commanding, 5-point lead on Republican Mitt Romney heading into the final two weeks of the campaign. But that lead has been sliced in half from the university’s September poll.Nevertheless, the poll overall is an encouraging sign for the president, for whom Ohio is a crucial path to 270 electoral votes.



The key points in the poll:

Obama leads Romney by an astounding 60-37 margin on the question of which candidate more “cares about your needs and problems.”

Romney leads on the question of which candidate has better signs of leadership.

More good signs for Obama come on the economy. Obama and Romney are tied on the question of which candidate would best manage the economy, and more people are now bullish about its direction. 40-six per cent of Ohio voters say the state economy is getting better, compared with just 22 per cent that say it’s getting worse. That 24-point gap has swung 17 points from early August.

Ohio is so important because if Obama wins the Buckeye State, he’ll only have to hold onto two of the three states of Wisconsin, Iowa and Nevada to win.

However, a 5-point surge in a month suggests a healthy dose of momentum for Romney. The question is whether he can close it in the final two weeks.

