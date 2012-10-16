And Now Mitt Romney Has Wiped Out Obama's Advantage In New Hampshire

Photo: AP

President Barack Obama and Republican rival Mitt Romney are tied in a new Suffolk University/7News poll of swing state New Hampshire, another sign of the post-presidential debate swing-state Romney surge.The poll of 500 likely voters finds some disconcerting signs for the president, who saw as much as a 15-point pre-debate lead in one poll:



First, his job approval is stuck at 47 per cent, below the “safe” 50 per cent threshold for an incumbent seeking re-election. His approval-to-disapproval split is an even 47-47.

By a 45-42 split, more voters in New Hampshire think that Romney has “the best plan to fix the economy.” Romney also narrowly wins on the question of which candidate would “do more for New Hampshire.”

32 per cent of New Hampshire voters think the economy has gotten worse in the last four years, compared with 27 per cent that think it has gotten better. 35 per cent said it has stayed the same.

Some positive signs for Obama: Generally, voters in New Hampshire trust Democrats with handling Medicare over Republicans (44-41). Obama still has a slight edge on foreign policy (46-42). And in the Big Bird debate, 49 per cent of New Hampshire voters oppose cutting funding for PBS.

“Although New Hampshire offers only four electoral votes in the presidential sweepstakes, it may be an important state for both candidates to actively campaign in,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research centre, in a statement.

Last week, Paleologos caused a bit of a stir when he said that he would no longer poll Virginia, Florida and North Carolina because he was certain the states would go for Romney.

