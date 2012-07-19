Obama Is In Serious Trouble In New Hampshire

New Hampshire has voted for the Democratic presidential candidate in four of the past five elections, but Mitt Romney is surging in a play to turn one Northeast state red in 2012.



A poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire for WMUR shows President Barack Obama‘s lead shrinking over the last three months. He now leads Romney by 4 points — 49 per cent to 45 per cent — a swing downward from a 9-point lead in the same poll in April.

UNH has consistently conducted its poll of a theoretical Obama-Romney matchup since February 2011, so it has generally displayed more consistency than some of the spastic, sporadic polling that national organisations have conducted in New Hampshire.

The topline shows that Obama’s lead has shrunk 6 points since February, with 7 per cent still undecided:

Photo: UNH Survey centre

The results are in line with other troubling declines for Obama — as in Florida, it is somewhat surprising that he still has a significant lead in New Hampshire.

Obama’s approval rating in the Granite State has dipped from 51 per cent to 47 per cent since February, and his favorability rating has plunged from 53 per cent to 47 per cent. The number of people who disapprove of his handling of the economy has jumped from 49 per cent to 53 per cent since April, while the percentage of people that think the country is on the wrong track has soared 5 per cent.

