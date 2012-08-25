Todd Akin Is Killing Mitt Romney's Chances In Missouri

On Tuesday, we told you how Todd Akin had the potential to be President Barack Obama’s game-changer not only nationally, but in the state of Missouri.



It looks like the ramifications of Akin’s controversial comments on rape, pregnancy and abortion — and his decision to stay in the race — are already killing Mitt Romney in the state of Missouri.

Romney’s lead in Missouri has completely disappeared and Obama has taken a one-point lead in a new poll from conservative-leaning Rasmussen. Obama gets 47 per cent of the vote to Romney’s 46 per cent.

A survey released Thursday from Democratic polling firm Public Policy Polling, however, showed Romney leading by 10 points. However, that survey was taken Monday, just one day after Akin’s comments.

The Missouri Rep. Akin is challenging incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill in Missouri. A Rasmussen poll released Thursday showed McCaskill with a 10-point lead in the race, a 13-point swing in a matter of weeks.

On Sunday, Akin made comments suggesting that it is difficult for victims of what he called “legitimate rape” to get pregnant.

“I misspoke one word, in one sentence, in one day,” Akin said Tuesday on Mike Huckabee’s radio show, defending his decision to stay in the race.

The poll could lead to a renewed push from Republicans to get Akin out of the race. He missed Tuesday’s deadline, but he can still withdraw with a court order by Sept. 25.

