This Is The Moment When Barack Obama Won The Final Presidential Debate

President Barack Obama put his Republican challenger Mitt Romney on defence during Monday night’s presidential debate on foreign policy issues.



While Romney mostly avoided direct confrontation, Obama came on strong, hitting his opponent with biting one-liners and criticising Romney for having a “reckless” and backward-looking foreign policy plan.

When Romney did go on offence, attacking Obama for snubbing Israel, the president largely deflected the criticism, knocking Romney for his heavily-criticised trip to Israel this summer.

“When I went to Israel as a candidate, I didn’t take donors. I didn’t attend fundraisers,” Obama said. “The central question at this point is going to be: Who is going to be credible to all parties involved?”

Watch the clip below:

