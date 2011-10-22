Obama Camp Slams Romney For Calling Iraq Withdrawal 'Sheer Ineptitude'

Photo: perrytruthteam via Youtube

As predicted the GOP is taking today’s news about the complete drawdown of Iraq troops by the end of year as an opportunity to hit Obama for leaving the country vulnerable to Iran.Earlier today Mitt Romney said this:



“The unavoidable question is whether this decision is the result of a naked political calculation or simply sheer ineptitude in negotiations with the Iraqi government.”

The negotiations Romney is referring to are the ones the administration was reportedly in with the Iraqi government in an effort to keep some troops on the ground in Iraq. The negotiations reportedly fell apart over the fact Iraqi PM al Maliki would not agree to extend immunity to the troops past 2011.

The Obama administration responded thusly: “Mitt Romney didn’t lay out a plan to end the war in Iraq in his foreign policy agenda — he barely even mentioned Iraq — but he is apparently willing to leave American troops there without identifying a new mission”

And they further blasted Romney, saying his foreign policy experience is limited to being a “finance executive shipping American jobs overseas.”

