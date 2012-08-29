Obama's Lead In Iowa Is Evaporating Astonishingly Quickly

AP



President Obama‘s lead in Iowa is slipping quickly, according to a new survey from the Democratic-leaning Public Policy Polling firm. Obama’s lead is down to just 2 percentage points over Mitt Romney — 47 per cent to 45 per cent — which is down 8 points in just three months.That helps explain why he made a trip to campaign in the state Tuesday, appearing at Iowa State University just two weeks after a two-day campaign tour through Iowa. He likely thinks Iowa’s six electoral votes could be decisive.

Let’s compare PPP’s recent findings from their poll in May that had Obama up 10 points over Romney:

Obama’s approval rating is down from a decent 49 per cent to a dangerous 45 per cent.

Romney’s favorability rating has jumped from 34 per cent to 47 per cent.

Obama’s lead with women — though still huge — is down from 20 to 13 points. His deficit among men has expanded from a single point to 11 points.

In Iowa on Tuesday, Obama offered some renewed and some new attacks on Romney. He hit Romney on health care — coincidentally, the PPP poll found that 46 per cent opposed Romney running mate Paul Ryan‘s plan to revamp Medicare. In a counter to some connotations of the term “Obamacare,” Obama spun the term to coin his own name for Romney’s plan for health care.

“Maybe we should call his plan ‘RomneyDoesntCare,'” Obama said. “I do care. This law is here to stay.”

He also slammed Romney for opposing the wind energy tax credit, another issue that resonates with voters. 50-four per cent of Iowans support the credit, compared with just 26 per cent that do not.

Finally, Obama took a jab at the Republican National Convention.

“It should be a pretty entertaining show,” he said. “And I’m sure they’ll have some wonderful things to say about me.”

