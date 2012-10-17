Obama Attempted A Comeback In The Second Presidential Debate

Photo: C-SPAN

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — President Barack Obama saved face tonight, as he came out much stronger and more forceful in the second clash with Republican rival Mitt Romney here tonight.And it was a clash between the two candidates. At times it got heated, and there were audible gasps during some of Romney’s back-and-forths with moderator Candy Crowley.



The debate served as an all-important one for the president, whose historic debate flop two weeks ago has pushed him decidedly behind Romney in most polls.

Check out the recap of our live blog below.

