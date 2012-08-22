Barack Obama And Harry Reid Are Teaming Up To Destroy Mitt Romney

Photo: AP

The budding bromance between Barack Obama and Harry Reid was on full display in Nevada Tuesday, as the President and the Senate Majority Leader joined forces to mock presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney. Appearing with Reid a campus rally in Reno, Obama lavished praise on the six-term Nevada Senator, calling him “dear friend” and “a great friend of the working people.”



In total, Obama dropped Reid’s name five times during his remarks to the crowd, at one point calling out to Reid to ask whether his parents had paid his college tuition.

“Harry, did your parents have a whole bunch of money to lend you?” Obama called out, before touting his cooperation with Reid on bills to set up a college tax credit and extend lowered interest rates on student loans.

Later, Reid joined Obama on Air Force One for his flight from Reno to Las Vegas, working the crowd with the President upon arrival, according to a White House pool report.

This new closeness signals Reid’s growing cache with the President’s campaign in the aftermath of the Reid’s feud with Romney over the Republican presidential candidate’s tax returns.

But Obama and Reid have not always had been so chummy. Reid has not been shy about criticising the president during his first term, and publicly feuded with the White House during last fall’s budget showdown. But the two Democrats have apparently put their differences aside to unite over the common goal of defeating Romney this fall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.