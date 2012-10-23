Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Foreign Policy Plans Of Barack Obama And Mitt Romney

The Obama administration has laid out plans to draw down U.S. military and defence spending, including cutting several defence Department programs that civilian and military leaders have indicated are unnecessary.

These programs include the Medium Air defence System (an attempt to make a better Patriot missile), the Global Hawk Drone (which has been replaced by other, more sophisticated models) and the C-130 Hercules transport plane (as the current fleet is sufficient for the planned shift away from airlifts.)

The White House's future plans for the military include a gradual reduction to pre-2006 levels, scaling back personnel between 1% and 2.5% depending on the branch of service.He is also in the process of cutting the Department of defence workforce by around 10% through attrition.

Here's the administration's latest defence budget plan >

More broadly, the Obama administration's plans for the military involve a significant 'pivot' in focus to the Pacific to emphasise policy goals there. The administration has also given the go-ahead for production of the new Gerald R. Ford class of aircraft carrier, and production of the F-35 new joint strike fighter is to continue on schedule.

Source: NDAA, White House