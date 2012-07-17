It's Incredible That Barack Obama Is Even Competitive In Florida, Let Alone Winning

A quick glance at the numbers of a new Tampa Bay Times poll of Florida would suggest a bad situation for President Barack Obama: a 46 per cent approval rating, only 35 per cent believing his economic vision has made things better, and 52 per cent disapproving of his signature legislative achievement.



But despite that and more poor numbers, Obama actually leads Mitt Romney in the new Florida poll. The two are statistically tied, but Obama has a 46 per cent to 45 per cent lead. Independents prefer Obama 46 per cent to 41 per cent.

Another key number: Potential Romney running mate Marco Rubio doesn’t swing the balance much — a Romney-Rubio ticket leads an Obama-Joe Biden ticket 46-45.

Romney basically needs Florida and its 29 electoral votes to win the election. Here’s a look at some of the poor peripherals for Obama, despite him still managing a lead in the state.

His approval rating:

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider

The percentage of Floridians that thing the economy is on the right track vs. the wrong track:

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider

And on the support for the Affordable Care Act:

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider

