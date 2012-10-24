REUTERS POLL: Obama Is Going To Trounce Mitt Romney In A Landslide

With two weeks to go before Election Day, a new Reuters/Ipsos forecast released today predicts an Electoral College landslide for President Barack Obama over Republican rival Mitt Romney.



Obama leads Romney by a point in the Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll, 47-46. But results from Ipsos’ tracking in key swing states leads to a projection of a much bigger Electoral College victory. The Ipsos projection has Obama winning the big three swing states of Florida, Ohio and Virginia.

Ipsos’ final Electoral College score: 332-206. Here’s what the firm’s projected map looks like:

Photo: 270towin.com

Despite Ipsos’ projections, Romney currently leads Obama by nearly 2 points in the Real Clear Politics average of polling in Florida. He also leads by 0.2 in Colorado, and Virginia is dead even.

