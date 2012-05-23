Moody's Projects That Obama Will Romp Over Romney In November

Bloomberg details this morning how the improving economy in swing states is playing to Barack Obama’s favour for re-election this fall.



Bloomberg breaks it down to these eight states, with 101 electoral votes: Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia. Of those, it projects that Romney will need to win 79 to capture the election.

Moody’s doesn’t think that will happen. We put together their electoral college projection on 270towin.com, which has Obama eventually prevailing rather easily, 303 to 235. Obama wins Colorado, Iowa, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio and Virginia. Romney wins just Florida and North Carolina.

Take a look:

Photo: 270towin.com

Some analysis from Bloomberg:

The unemployment rates in a majority of the 2012 battleground states are lower than the national average as those economies improve. Coupled with the growth of adult minority populations in those states, the trends create a higher bar for presumed Republican Party presidential nominee Mitt Romney in his quest to unseat Obama.

Despite this good news for him, President Obama had a pretty embarrassing night in Arkansas and Kentucky on Tuesday >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.