We're In The Midst Of The Closest Election Since At Least 1936

Today’s ABC/Washington Post tracking poll — which finds President Barack Obama trailing Republican Mitt Romney by a single point for the third straight day — contains another fascinating statistic. By at least one measure, this is the closest race to this point since at least 1936. Pollster Gary Langer, of Langer Research Associates, combined the averages of Washington Post/ABC polls conducted since September and found it to be a dead-even race at 48 per cent. When Langer compared that to averages from previous ABC/WaPo polls and Gallup polls, he found that no other race since 1936 has been within 2 at this point of the race.



Here’s a look:

Langer cautions that some of the data is thin, but the results are a testament of just how close this race has been all along — and how it has tightened since Romney’s performance in the first presidential debate at the beginning of the month.

The close race is making it the most intensely followed election since President Ronald Reagan’s re-election in 1984.

