A Great Picture Of Just How Incredibly Close The Election Is Right Now

President Barack Obama and Republican rival Mitt Romney couldn’t be much closer in their campaign, heading into their final debate tonight on foreign policy in Florida. A good snapshot of just how close the race is comes from a look at Public Policy Polling, which has added a national tracking poll to its impressive arsenal of swing-state polling in recent days.



In the national race, Obama and Romney are deadlocked at 48 per cent. That mirrors the result of a Wall Street Journal/NBC poll released earlier on Sunday, which put the race in a 47-47 tie.

Now check out PPP’s recent swing-state polling in the past two weeks:

Iowa: Obama leads by 1.

New Hampshire: Romney leads by 1.

Virginia: Obama leads by 2.

Wisconsin: Obama leads by 2.

Florida: Romney leads by 1.

North Carolina: Romney leads by 2.

That means 95 crucial toss-up electoral votes from battleground states are within 2 points, per PPP’s polling. Colorado and Nevada, two other crucial swing states, find Obama leading by just 3 and 4 points, respectively.

