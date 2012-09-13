Obama Rips Romney: He Has A 'Tendency To Shoot First And Aim Later'

Photo: Courtesy of CBS

Appearing on CBS News this afternoon, President Barack Obama joined the chorus of critics slamming Mitt Romney‘s aggressive response to the attacks on the U.S. Embassies in Egypt and Libya. “There’s a broader lesson to be learned here,” Obama told 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft, according to CBS. “I think — you know, Governor Romney seems to have a tendency to shoot first and aim later. And as president, one of the things I’ve learned is you can’t do that. That, you know, it’s important for you to make sure that the statements that you make are backed up by the facts. And that you’ve thought through the ramifications before you make ’em.”



The President’s remarks are in reference to a statement Romney issued Tuesday night that claimed that “the Obama administration’s first response was not to condemn attacks on our diplomatic missions, but to sympathize with those who waged the attacks.” Romney has since doubled down on his position, despite criticism that his response was premature and politically exploitiative.

But when pressed by Kroft on whether he thinks Romney’s response was “irresponsible,” Obama demurred.

“I’ll let the American people judge that.”

