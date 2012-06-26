Americans Think The Economy Is Screwed No Matter Who Wins The Election

Barack Obama and Mitt Romney have based the fundamental distinction of their campaigns on who would be better at jump-starting the economy and creating jobs. But half of the of the electorate doesn’t see any distinction. In fact, the majority of voters don’t think either candidate will do much to jolt the economy.



According to a new poll from The Associated Press and GfK Roper Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, half of Americans said the election results won’t have much of an effect on the economy. Here’s a look:

Of the respondents, 48 per cent said the outcome would have a “great deal” of “impact” on the economy. An even 50 per cent said it would only have “just some” or “a little/no impact at all.”

Similarly, 59 per cent of respondents said it would have only some to no effect on the unemployment rate.

Still, the economy is by far the most important issue to voters in the 2012 election. In this AP poll, the candidates rate statistically even when asked whether Obama or Romney would do a better job handling the economy. According to a June 14 Gallup poll, 26 per cent of Romney voters were doing so because of economic issues or Romney’s economic plan. Only 10 per cent said the same of Obama.

