Check Out How Much Your favourite NFL Team Has Donated To Politicians This Year

Politics is rife with football analogies — moving the political football, punting on legislation, “seasons” — and last week featured a strangely high amount of football jargon injected into the campaign. That’s probably because the NFL season began this weekend and continues tonight with an opening-weekend Monday Night Football doubleheader, ending months of waiting for many Americans.
The people who own these teams — a small club of wealthy people who own some of the most lucrative media properties in the world — are heavily involved in politics too, and have jumped into the race in a massive way.
We looked up each owner on the centre for Responsive Politics‘ donor lookup page to find out who the people who run football were financing.
The answers surprised us. Each owner has his own political philosophy, and you can see their diverse views come out based on who they donate to.
The small group of fewer than 40 owners have given upwards of $1 million dollars combined to candidates directly, and some of the owners have been personally fundraising for the campaigns.
Bidwell has given $99,850 to Republican causes this cycle alone.
Most of that was in $85,000 worth of support to the Republican National Committee, but he has supported individual candidates as well. He's given to Arizona politician Kirk Adams, House Speaker John Boehner, Representative Ben Quayle and Mitt Romney.
Arthur Blank, who co-founded Home Depot before buying the Falcons, has backed a number of Democrats this cycle.
Besides $5,000 donations to both the NFL PAC and the Democratic Georgia Federal Elections Committee, Blank has given $5,000 to Rep. Jerry Lewis, $2,500 to Senator Mark Udall of Colorado, and $500 to Jimmy Farris, a former Falcons Wide Receiver running for Congress in Idaho.
The Baltimore owner earned his money from his aerospace staffing company, Allegis Group.
This cycle, he's maintained a relatively low profile when it comes to political contributions, giving $5,000 to the National Football League PAC and $5,000 to Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware.
Wilson was one of the founding owners of the American Football League, which would go on to become one of the two conferences in the NFL. He's the oldest team owner at 93 years old.
Besides a $5,000 contribution to the NFL's PAC, Wilson gave $500 to Kirsten Gillibrand, the junior Sen. from New York.
Richardson has given $5,000 to the National Football League PAC and $250 to George Holding, a Republican who is running for office in North Carolina's 13th congressional district.
Mike is the son of Bengals co-founder Paul Brown, and he has contributed $17,500 to Republicans.
He's given $5,000 to both the Republican National Committee and Rep. Steve Chabot of Ohio, and $2,500 to Mitt Romney.
In April, he also gave $2,500 to Rep. Jean Schmidt of Ohio. When she lost in the primary, he forked over $2,500 to the man who beat her -- Iraq war veteran Brad Wenstrup.
Jimmy Haslam III is the incoming owner of the Cleveland Browns, and he's been politically hyperactive.
He's given $117,500 total this cycle so far -- $86,600 of which went to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican National Committee.
Haslam also gave $5,400 to Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee; $4,000 to Virginia Senate hopeful George Allen; $3,500 to Ohio Senate Candidate Josh Mandel; $2,000 each to Sen. Olympia Snowe of Maine and Rep. Marsha Blackburn, $1,000 to Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown; and $2,500 to Mitt Romney.
The prominent Dallas football owner made his fortune with the Jones Oil and Land Lease company before buying the Cowboys.
He's been very active in Texas politics. All told, he's given $22,500 to local Republicans. Jones has given $5,000 to Rep. Joe Barton, $5,000 to the presidential campaign of Rick Perry, and $2,500 to Mitt Romney.
He also kicked in $7,500 to the failed campaign of Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst's bid for the Republican Senate nomination. Dewhurst lost to Tea Party candidate Ted Cruz.
And he contributed $2,500 to Virginia Senate hopeful George Allen.
McNair has given $158,500 to Republicans, many of them local candidates.
The biggest contribution was $100,000 to the pro-Rick Perry super PAC Make Us Great Again and $25,000 to the Texas Conservatives Fund, a pro-David Dewhurst super PAC.
Interestingly enough, McNair backed Ted Cruz in the Republican Texas Senate primary, giving $2,500. He later contributed $7,500 to Dewhurst's failed bid, though.
He's given big to Texas Republicans. He forked over $2,500 to Senator John Cornyn, $2,500 each to Rep. Kevin Brady and Rep. Michael McCaul and $1,000 to Rep. John Culberson. He has also given $2,500 to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
In the presidential race, McNair contributed $2,500 to Herman Cain, $2,500 to Rick Perry and $2,500 to Mitt Romney.
Irsay has a mixed track record with donations to political parties this campaign season. He contributed $500 to Indiana Sen. Richard Luger, who recently lost in the Republican primary.
But he's also given $5,000 to Tom Carper, the Democrat and Senator from Delaware.
Irsay has also contributed $10,000 to the Indian Democratic Congressional Victory Fund, which benefits Indiana Democrats.
Khan has given mostly to local politicians in both parties. He contributed $5,000 to Florida Senator Bill Nelson, a Democrat, as well as $500 to Washington Senator Maria Cantwell.
On the Republican side, he's given $2,500 to Florida congressional hopeful Richard Clark, $4,500 to Rep. Timothy Johnson, $5,000 to Rep. Aaron Schock, and $2,500 to Mitt Romney.
Clark Hunt is the grandson of an oil tycoon and inherited ownership of the Chiefs from his father, Lamar, along with his three siblings. And he's a huge Republican backer.
He's given $20,000 to the Republican National Committee and has supported a number of different candidates.
He put up $1,000 each to Sen. John Cornyn, Nebraska Senate hopeful Jon Bruning and Sen. Roy Blunt. He gave $2,500 to Tom Leppert, who lost in his bid to be the Republican nominee for Senator from Texas.
Hunt also jumped into the Republican presidential race, initially donating $2,500 to Tim Pawlenty, then $2,500 to Rick Santorum and, finally, $2,500 to Mitt Romney.
Stephen Ross made his money from his prominent role in Related Companies, a real estate developer in New York City. The Dolphins owner has contributed $163,000 this cycle.
Ross gave $100,000 to the pro-Romney super PAC, Restore Our Future. He also donated $5,000 to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio; $10,000 to the 7th District Republican Committee; $20,800 to the Republican National Committee; $5,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee; $5,000 to Romney's Free and Strong America PAC; $5,000 to Connie Mack's Florida Senate campaign; and $2,500 to Mitt Romney.
While his fellow owners were donating to dozens of different candidates individually, Zygmunt 'Zygi' Wilf kept it simple, with a single $25,000 check to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
Kraft is one of the few NFL owners who has contributed directly to Barack Obama. Kraft gave $5,000 to Obama this cycle. He's also given $12,900 to the Democratic National Committee.
While Mara has only given the requisite $5,000 to the NFL Political Action Committee, Tisch gave $5,000 to Sen. Claire McCaskill, the Democrat in the contentious Missouri Senate race against controversial Republican Todd Akin.
Johnson -- the grandson of a Johnson & Johnson founder -- is a big-time Republican fundraiser, and has also given portions of his personal fortune to the party.
Johnson gave $58,200 to the Republican National Committee this year. He contributed $2,500 each to Tim Pawlenty and Mitt Romney. He also kicked in $5,000 to Romney's Free and Strong America PAC.
Johnson is one of the Romney campaign's finance co-chairs.
Lurie has kept his contributions small. He gave $2,500 to Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill, $5,000 to Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, and $2,500 to Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin.
He's also given his $5,000 to the NFLPAC.
Dan Rooney has been a longtime progressive. He was the owner who proposed the NFL's Rooney Rule, which requires owners to interview minority candidates for head coaching opportunities, contributing to a rise in diversity in NFL leadership.
He's now the ambassador to Ireland, and he was a prominent supporter of Obama's 2008 bid for the presidency.
This year, He's given $30,000 to the Democratic National Committee, $5,000 to Obama and $3,500 to the North Side Good Government Committee, a Pittsburgh Steelers-centric PAC.
Spanos has given $47,300 this cycle, almost entirely to Republicans.
He's donated $30,800 to the Republican National Committee. Spanos also contributed $5,000 to House Majority Whip Kevin McCarthy, $3,500 to Rep. Jeff Denham of California, $1,000 to House hopeful George Demos of New York, and $1,000 to Sen. Olympia Snowe of Maine.
He also gave $2,500 to Rick Perry, and then $2,500 to Mitt Romney after Perry dropped out.
York's donation history this cycle is an interesting case..
He gave $5,000 to House Majority Whip Kevin McCarthy, a Republican representing California's 22nd District. McCarthy is the third most powerful member of the House Republicans.
That was in 2011. Then, just in May, York gives $3,000 to Otto Lee, the Democratic challenger who is trying to win McCarthy's seat.
Allen, also Microsoft's co-founder, donated $10,400 this cycle. It was almost evenly split -- $5,400 went to Democrats and $5,000 went to Republicans.
Allen gave money to Democratic Reps. Norm Dicks and Dennis Heck, as well as Sen. Maria Cantwell.
He supported Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, South Dakota Sen. John Thune, Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, Washington Rep. Dave Reichert and Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe on the Republican side.
Kroenke gave $5,000 to one Missouri Democrat: Sen. Claire McCaskill, who is running against Todd Akin.
Snyder made his fortune owning the Six Flags amusement parks for a period of time. He's known as one of the most involved -- owners in football, and he's also heavily involved in contributing to Republican candidates.
This cycle, he's given $5,000 to Mitt Romney, $5,000 to Virginia Republican Senate Candidate George Allen, and $10,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee.
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, Detroit Lions owner Willian Ford, Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey and New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson have each only given $5,000 to the National Football League PAC.
We could not find any donations from Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Malcolm Glazer, Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams or the Davis Family, the Oakland Raiders owners.
And the Green Bay Packers, of course, are owned by 363,491 shareholders.
