Obama Shreds Mitt Romney's Energy Policies — With A Joke About The Dog Romney Tied To His Car Roof

Campaigning in Iowa today, President Barack Obama tore into Mitt Romney for his opposition to wind energy tax cuts — but couldn’t resist taking a little jab at Romney’s infamous decision to strap the family dog to the roof of his car for a 1983 road trip.”During a speech a few months ago, Governor Romney even explained his energy policy this way: ‘You can’t drive a car with a windmill on it,’” Obama told supporters in Oskaloosa Tuesday. “That’s what he said about wind power. ‘You can’t drive a car with a windmill on it.'”



“I wonder if he actually tried that,” he went on. “I know he’s tied other things to his car. But that’s something I would have liked to see. But if he really wants to learn something about wind energy, Iowa, all he has to do is pay attention to what you’ve been doing.”

Wind power is an important issue in Iowa, a key swing state that has a booming clean-energy manufacturing industry.

As Obama spoke, the Republican presidential candidate was campaigning at a southeastern Ohio coal mine, where he hit the President on energy issues from the other end of the political spectrum.

UPDATE:

Romney campaign spokesman Ryan Williams emails this response to Obama’s dog-on-roof joke:

“After sanctimoniously complaining about making a “big election about small things” President Obama continues to embarrass himself and diminish his office with his un-presidential behaviour. This election is about creating jobs, turning around our economy and helping the middle class. The President’s policies have failed on all counts and he will do anything to distract from his abysmal record.”

Williams also points out this quote, from Obama’s 2008 acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention: “If you don’t have a record to run on, then you paint your opponent as someone people should run from. You make a big election about small things.”

